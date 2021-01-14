UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs, DG NLC Discuss Matters Related To Logistics

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, DG NLC discuss matters related to logistics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General National Logistic Cell (NLC) Major General Yousuf Jamal on Thursday called on Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed matters related to logistics at length.

The Minister Ali Zaidi emphasized on the use of technology to make operations efficient and processes seamless, a press release issued here said.

Director General NLC lauded minister's efforts in lifting the maritime sector of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Ali Haider

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince receives ministers of economy, en ..

4 minutes ago

SBWC guides UAE businesswomen through challenges i ..

4 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince Kh ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Prince K ..

19 minutes ago

Three Pak Army soldiers embrace martyrdom in North ..

37 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes daily flights to Doha

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.