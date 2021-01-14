Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, DG NLC discuss matters related to logistics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Director General National Logistic Cell (NLC) Major General Yousuf Jamal on Thursday called on Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and discussed matters related to logistics at length.

The Minister Ali Zaidi emphasized on the use of technology to make operations efficient and processes seamless, a press release issued here said.

Director General NLC lauded minister's efforts in lifting the maritime sector of Pakistan.