Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry directs for upgradation of Korangi fisheries harbour to strengthen blue economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday directed the authorities concerned that the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority (KoFHA) should be upgraded to meet international standards to enhance seafood trade.

The minister issued these directives during a meeting with the Managing Director of KoFHA, Dr Shahid Mirza, who called on the minister in here, said a press release.

The Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority is a key maritime institution in Karachi, operates under the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and manages the Korangi Fisheries Harbour, a fisheries industrial zone designed to boost the country’s seafood trade and economy.

Junaid Anwar emphasized the urgent need for upgrading the infrastructure and operations at the Korangi Fish Harbour to meet international standards of seafood processing, handling, and export.

He stressed that modernization is essential not only to enhance the quality of exports but also to improve working conditions for the local fishing community.

“The global seafood market demands the highest quality standards. To compete internationally and meet those benchmarks, it is imperative that we invest in and accelerate the modernization of our key fisheries infrastructure,” said minister Junaid Chaudhry. “Korangi Fish Harbour holds immense potential, and we must unlock that potential through innovation, upgraded facilities, and sustainable practices.”

During the meeting, Dr Shahid Mirza briefed the minister on the current status of KoFHA and assured the minister that the authority is fully committed to transforming the harbour into a state-of-the-art facility that aligns with international hygiene, safety, and quality protocols.

The minister also reiterated the government's commitment in empowering the local business community, with a special focus on the welfare of fishermen who form the backbone of the maritime economy. He instructed KoFHA to design initiatives that support fishermen through better access to cold storage, hygienic auction halls, modern processing units, and financial literacy programs.

“It’s not just about exports; it’s about improving livelihoods,” the minister added. “Our fishermen must be brought into the fold of economic progress by equipping them with the tools and resources they need to thrive in a modern and competitive market.”

The misnister said the modernization of the Korangi Fish Harbour is part of a broader national strategy to revamp the maritime and fisheries sectors in line with the government’s blue economy policy.

"By upgrading this fish harbour's capabilities, we aim to increase its seafood exports, attract foreign investment, and create new job opportunities in coastal communities", he stated.

Dr Mirza expressed his gratitude to the federal minister for his support and clear vision for the future of KoFHA. He pledged that the authority would take immediate steps to align with the minister’s directives and work closely with all stakeholders to deliver tangible results.