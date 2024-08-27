Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh urges PTI to discuss charter of economy, public welfare issues

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to discuss charter of economy and public interest issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to discuss charter of economy and public interest issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said that PTI leadership is wasting time of the nation by creating political issues.

He said PTI should sit for talks to strengthen democracy, and charter of economy for accelerating business activity in the country.

In reply to a question about political differences with Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-N, has

cordial relations with the PPP ruling in Sindh.

He appreciated the focus of provincial government on health, education and housing sectors.

He said that Punjab Chief Minister has taken drastic measures for extending relief to public on power bills. He also asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa government to take similar decision for their people to mitigate the sufferings arising due to inflation in the province.