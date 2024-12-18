- Home
Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Invites Businessmen To Invest In Fisheries, Industrial Sectors Of Pakistan
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday invited the businessmen to invest in Fisheries and industrial sectors of Pakistan.
The foreign countries are taking keen interest in the ports of this part of the region including Gawadar for imports and export purpose, he said while talking in a ptv program.
The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is focusing on strengthening economic and business sector
of this country, he said.
Pakistan Stock Exchange and remittances are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies of the incumbent government, he said.
He further said that efforts are being made to reduce power tariff in winter for providing maximum relief to people.
Commenting on Gawadar port, he said, we are utilizing all available resources to improve connectivity with other countries besides law and order situation in Balochistan. In reply to a question about tourism, he said Pakistan is the best place for tourism and for this, the government is taking all possible steps to improve road network and security for every tourist seeking visit to this part of the region.
