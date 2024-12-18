Open Menu

Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Invites Businessmen To Invest In Fisheries, Industrial Sectors Of Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh invites businessmen to invest in fisheries, industrial sectors of Pakistan

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday invited the businessmen to invest in Fisheries and industrial sectors of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday invited the businessmen to invest in Fisheries and industrial sectors of Pakistan.

The foreign countries are taking keen interest in the ports of this part of the region including Gawadar for imports and export purpose, he said while talking in a ptv program.

The government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is focusing on strengthening economic and business sector

of this country, he said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange and remittances are showing upward trend due to consistencies in policies of the incumbent government, he said.

He further said that efforts are being made to reduce power tariff in winter for providing maximum relief to people.

Commenting on Gawadar port, he said, we are utilizing all available resources to improve connectivity with other countries besides law and order situation in Balochistan. In reply to a question about tourism, he said Pakistan is the best place for tourism and for this, the government is taking all possible steps to improve road network and security for every tourist seeking visit to this part of the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Stock Exchange Business Law And Order Visit Road All Government Best PTV

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

20 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

15 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

15 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

21 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

7 minutes ago
Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

7 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather expected

Cold, dry weather expected

7 minutes ago
 509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

509 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be h ..

Promotion board meeting for Sub-Inspectors to be held on Dec 19

7 minutes ago
 FDA promotes three employees

FDA promotes three employees

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

Commissioner for outsourcing WMCs Multan, Khanewal

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan