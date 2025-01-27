Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a public open court at his office in Chiniot today to address public issues.

Present on the occasion were ADCG Talha Saeed, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Mirza Muzaffar Baig, CEO Education Malik Falak Sher Khokhar, XEN FESCO Malik Zeeshan, CEO District Council Muhammad Fayaz, Inspector Works Pakistan Railways Zaheer Ahmed, Sui Northern Gas Development Incharge Ali Bin Ahmed, and other officials from relevant departments. Hundreds of citizens also participated in the event.

Citizens raised concerns regarding cleanliness, health, electricity, gas, and other basic facilities.

The Federal Minister issued immediate directives to the concerned departments to resolve these issues promptly and assured the public that all complaints would be addressed on a priority basis.

As a significant initiative to promote education, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh announced that he would personally bear the educational expenses of deserving students.

Additionally, sewing machines were distributed as wedding gifts to underprivileged women, while needy patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines. Furthermore, financial assistance was extended to those in need.

The Federal Minister announced the upcoming inauguration of the new campus of GC University Chiniot, a project worth 2 billion PKR, which aims to provide higher education opportunities to local students.

He also visited the Muslim Bazaar of Chiniot, meeting shopkeepers and listening to their concerns.

Furthermore, he toured the PSER Registration Center at MC Chiniot and distributed winter bedding to deserving women in Mohalla Dilkhushab.

Citizens widely appreciated Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh's efforts, calling his public service exemplary.

On the occasion, the Federal Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the development of his constituency and resolving public issues to bring about positive changes in people's lives.