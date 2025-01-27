- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot
Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh Holds Public Open Court In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh held a public open court at his office in Chiniot today to address public issues.
Present on the occasion were ADCG Talha Saeed, Chief Officer Municipal Committee Mirza Muzaffar Baig, CEO Education Malik Falak Sher Khokhar, XEN FESCO Malik Zeeshan, CEO District Council Muhammad Fayaz, Inspector Works Pakistan Railways Zaheer Ahmed, Sui Northern Gas Development Incharge Ali Bin Ahmed, and other officials from relevant departments. Hundreds of citizens also participated in the event.
Citizens raised concerns regarding cleanliness, health, electricity, gas, and other basic facilities.
The Federal Minister issued immediate directives to the concerned departments to resolve these issues promptly and assured the public that all complaints would be addressed on a priority basis.
As a significant initiative to promote education, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh announced that he would personally bear the educational expenses of deserving students.
Additionally, sewing machines were distributed as wedding gifts to underprivileged women, while needy patients were provided free medical treatment and medicines. Furthermore, financial assistance was extended to those in need.
The Federal Minister announced the upcoming inauguration of the new campus of GC University Chiniot, a project worth 2 billion PKR, which aims to provide higher education opportunities to local students.
He also visited the Muslim Bazaar of Chiniot, meeting shopkeepers and listening to their concerns.
Furthermore, he toured the PSER Registration Center at MC Chiniot and distributed winter bedding to deserving women in Mohalla Dilkhushab.
Citizens widely appreciated Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh's efforts, calling his public service exemplary.
On the occasion, the Federal Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the development of his constituency and resolving public issues to bring about positive changes in people's lives.
Recent Stories
Chinese community: UAE is a global model of cultural diversity
UAE President receives Georgian Prime Minister
Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED20.5 billion in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed, Lavrov discuss regional developments over phone
Meraas awards over AED1 billion construction contract for Bluewaters Bay
Estonian Minister highlights UAE partnership as model for successful agricultura ..
Vivo Y200 Now Available in 128GB: Tailored for Flexibility Without Compromise
Vivo Y200: The Smartphone Everyone Is Talking About
The vivo Y200: Balancing Style and Performance
AMMROC leads strategic growth in aerospace through partnership with Marshall
Focus, experience drive ‘Formula Regional’ victory: Rashid Al Dhaheri
ADU celebrates leap in Times Higher Education Rankings 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS, AIGP visit Burn Unit, announce inquiry into LPG tanker explosion6 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh holds public open court in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif condoles demise of PML-N’s Senior Member Syed Hassan Asghar6 minutes ago
-
Solid waste outsourcing system inaugurated in Bahawalpur6 minutes ago
-
DC inspects hospital, schools6 minutes ago
-
CDA MD reviews situation in Cholistan6 minutes ago
-
Six held with drugs, arms6 minutes ago
-
New XEN prioritizes controlling power theft, recovery of pending dues6 minutes ago
-
Consumer Court Haripur imposes huge fine for selling substandard medicines6 minutes ago
-
Senior civil judges receive e-procurement training6 minutes ago
-
PFA disposes off adulterated milk, other items in Kahnewal26 minutes ago
-
Advancing sustainable solutions to eliminate open waste burning in Islamabad26 minutes ago