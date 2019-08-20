UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi For Master Plan Of SITE, Assures Funds From Federal Govt

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi for master plan of SITE, assures funds from Federal Govt

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday, asked SITE Association leadership to prepare a master plan for the SITE so that the development work there can be done accurately and in most efficient way

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday, asked SITE Association leadership to prepare a master plan for the SITE so that the development work there can be done accurately and in most efficient way.

Speaking at an interactive session with industrialists and traders of the SITE areas, the minister assured that he personally would pursue the master plan and would get maximum funds from the federal government for its timely execution.

"I shall fight for SITE area. I shall take this master plan to Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce and would try to get as much as funds possible from Federal Government," he reaffirmed.

He said local and foreign investors always called for ease of doing business in the country. That, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying its best to provide all the required facilities and maximum incentives to the business community.

All those remaining in power would have to answer about the plight of this international city and economic hub of the country, he said appreciating that Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was very much in contact with him.

He mentioned that he presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan the letter written by City Mayor Waseem Akhtar about Karachi's bad civic and infrastructure condition.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi last month had announced to launch "Clean Karachi" campaign in coordination with Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan-led City Government in Karachi and with Federal Government organization including Frontier Works Organization and National Logistics Cell.

He said Malik Riaz had also offered his logistic support to execute "Clean Karachi" programme.

Under its first phase, five main nullahs of the city were cleaned before the recent monsoon rains. Under the second phase, awareness was being created among the people to keep the city clean. And, the garbage dumps would be lifted from the city to the designated land-fill sites for its proper dispose of. His visit to SITE, on Monday, was also part of the campaign to take the industrialists on board.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said he was working on one-point agenda and it was to clean the city.

" Till city is rightly cleaned, we shall be collecting and lifting garbage," he re-assured.

Prominent on SITE Association side were its President M Saleem Parekh, its Patron-in-Chief Siraj Kassam Teli, former presidents M Zubair Motiwala and M Javed Bilwani.

The business leaders briefed the minister about the issues facing SITE industries and traders and assured their full cooperation and support to make Clean Karachi campaign successful.

They proposed that SITE Limited be handed over to SITE Association so that it could be efficiently managed and made it capable to deliver. The minister supported their proposal.

