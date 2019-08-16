UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi To Visit KCCI

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:54 PM

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to visit KCCI

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi will visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi will visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Scheduled at 11:45 A.M, the Minister will hold a detailed meeting with the business community to devise a strategy in collaboration with KCCI for the success of `Clean Karachi Campaign', told KCCI Spokesman on Friday.

The campaign has been launched by the Federal Government; being led by Maritime Minister. For last couple of months, Ali Zaidi has been very active to mobilize the public and private organizations including trade bodies along with the general public here to make clean this international city and economic hub of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already launched a nation-wide proggramme of "Clean and Green Pakistan" and serious efforts were being taken to execute it within shortest possible time.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Business Visit Chamber Hub Ali Haider Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Reduces Oil Production to 9.58Mln Bpd ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow City Court Approves Arrest Extension for 6 ..

2 minutes ago

Water level rises in Mangla dam due to torrential ..

2 minutes ago

PTCL celebrates Independence Day across Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Tokyo Prepared to Provide Robots for Denuclearizat ..

2 minutes ago

India promoting terrorism across Asia: Gilani

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.