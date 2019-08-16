Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi to visit KCCI

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi will visit Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday

Scheduled at 11:45 A.M, the Minister will hold a detailed meeting with the business community to devise a strategy in collaboration with KCCI for the success of `Clean Karachi Campaign', told KCCI Spokesman on Friday.

The campaign has been launched by the Federal Government; being led by Maritime Minister. For last couple of months, Ali Zaidi has been very active to mobilize the public and private organizations including trade bodies along with the general public here to make clean this international city and economic hub of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had already launched a nation-wide proggramme of "Clean and Green Pakistan" and serious efforts were being taken to execute it within shortest possible time.