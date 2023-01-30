UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Condemns Peshawar Blast

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti condemns Peshawar blast

Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Monday strongly condemned the devastating bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines, terming it a cowardly act of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Monday strongly condemned the devastating bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines, terming it a cowardly act of terrorism.

In a statement, he said the terrorists will never be succeeded in their nefarious designs to destabilise Pakistan.

It was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the anti-state elements, he added.

He said such barbaric terrorist attacks cannot shake the nation's resolve for a peaceful Pakistan.

The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Peshawar Police Bomb Blast Mosque

Recent Stories

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

5 minutes ago
 World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

World Neglected Tropical Disease Day Observed

5 minutes ago
 5 private members bills introduced in Senate

5 private members bills introduced in Senate

5 minutes ago
 Two dead after Japan avalanche

Two dead after Japan avalanche

5 minutes ago
 Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Hafeezur Rehman call on Punjab ..

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Hafeezur Rehman call on Punjab Governor

5 minutes ago
 Three member robbers' gang busted in Wah Cantt

Three member robbers' gang busted in Wah Cantt

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.