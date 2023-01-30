Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti condemns Peshawar blast

- Home
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti Monday strongly condemned the devastating bomb blast in a mosque at Peshawar Police Lines, terming it a cowardly act of terrorism.
In a statement, he said the terrorists will never be succeeded in their nefarious designs to destabilise Pakistan.
It was very unfortunate that innocent worshipers were targeted by the anti-state elements, he added.
He said such barbaric terrorist attacks cannot shake the nation's resolve for a peaceful Pakistan.
The Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.