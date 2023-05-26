Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti meets Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM Office where both discussed strategies to combat the sale and usage of illicit drugs as they reached a mutual agreement to implement further measures aimed at curbing the buying, selling, and usage of drugs.

During the meeting, both expressed unwavering solidarity with the martyrs and their families.

Furthermore, the CM reiterated his firm commitment to ensure that all wrongdoers will face the full force of the law, highlighting that the desecration of martyrs' memorials amounted to an attack on the very foundation of Pakistan. He emphasized that no wrongdoer will evade the consequences of their actions.

They also emphasized the importance of stringent monitoring of entry and exit points in Punjab to combat the drug mafia as they decided to intensify operations, through robust checks and balances, to suppress the illegal drug business and its consumption.

The CM affirmed that the crackdown against individuals involved in the online sale of drugs or their distribution near educational institutions will persist in the province. He announced the provincial government's commitment to provide comprehensive assistance for the rehabilitation of drug addicts, including the construction of a dedicated hospital.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), senior ANF officials, and others.