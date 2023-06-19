UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti Urges People To Support Govt For Overcoming Drugs

Published June 19, 2023

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Nawabzada Shazain Bugti on Monday said that measures were being taken to eliminate curse of narcotics from respective areas of the country with the aim to save future of youth.

The minister addressing a ceremony of burning recovered drugs at Kuch-More area here said that many human lives had been lost due to drugs and urged people to support the government to eradicate the menace from the country.

He said that there was a need to build a drug therapy center in the style of Iran in Pakistan, adding that the scourge of addiction had become a challenge to national security.

The people involved in the drugs' trade had made black money, he added.

The minister said that a large number of people between the ages of 11 and 40 were addicted to drugs in different areas, ANF 4,000 personnel across the country were working to eradicate the menance.

On this occasion, Director General Anti-Narcotic Major General Aniqur Rehman said that drugs posed a serious threat to the society for which everyone had to play a role to end its business for safety of youth, adding that 86 metric tons of drugs that could have killed many lives and seized drugs had saved countless lives.

He said that drug use was not allowed in any religion and the menace prevention was a big challenge in the country, adding that according to a survey in 2016, 0. 7 million Pakistanis were affected by the drugs.

At the end of the ceremony, 86 metric tons of drugs seized from different areas of the province were burnt.

The value in the global market was more than 5 billion rupees, 3000 kg of hashish and 19 thousand 700 kg of opium were included.

While more than 1900 kilograms of heroin and 954 kilograms of ice, more than 17 thousand liters of HCL, five and a half liters of chemicals, 3700 morphine were included.

