Federal Minister for Narcotics Control visits ANF Headquarters

Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:37 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of States for Frontier Regions Shehryar Khan Afridi on Wednesday visited Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Headquarters here after assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Narcotics Control.

He was welcomed by Director General ANF, Major General Muhammad Arif Malik and Senior Staff Officers of ANF.

The Director Headquarters, Brigadier Sheikh Muhammad Ali Haque briefed the Federal Minister on counter narcotics achievements of ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced with regard to trafficking of narcotics, precursor chemicals and psychotropic substances. During the briefing, Director Headquarters highlighted that during 2019, ANF made considerable successes despite limited resources.

During the year, ANF registered 722 cases, arrested 829 persons involved in drug trafficking, seized 5361 Kgs Opium, 1535 Kgs Morphine, 1119 Kgs Heroin, 36995 Kgs Hashish & 2.057 Kgs Cocaine.

In addition, ANF also recovered 12025 Kgs precursor chemicals and about 202 Kgs of synthetic drugs. Five drug trafficking organizations involved in this heinous crime were also busted.

The Minister was apprised that ANF was also undertaking drug demand reduction campaign through public awareness drives and community participation activities throughout Pakistan; a total of 18168 Patients were treated free of cost in ANF rehabilitation centres.

The DG highlighted that Pakistan is sharing over 2600 kms border with Afghanistan and has become the major victim and the transit country for Afghan drug traffickers. However, Pakistan has enforced a very effective Drug Supply and Demand Reduction Mechanism despite massive challenges and limited resources, he added.

The Minister was also informed about the organizational requirements of the Force with respect to enhancement of manpower, development of infrastructure, acquisition of latest technology and establishment of more drug treatment centers in the country.

The minister appreciated ANF's achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at National, regional and global level. The Minister assured his all-out support to DG ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously.

The minister also emphasized that they would bring the pay and other benefits of ANF at par with Police and other Law Enforcement Agencies and would also enhance the Shuhada Package of ANF.

