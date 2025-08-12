- Home
Federal Minister For National Heritage And Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Reaffirms Commitment To Promote Art & Culture
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi Tuesday said that the government is taking concrete steps to promote Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and safeguard its natural treasures for future generations.
Speaking at the inauguration of the “Nature’s Artistry – The Wildlife Heritage of Pakistan” exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), he lauded the efforts of artists in raising awareness about wildlife preservation through their creative expressions.
“Our heritage is not only in monuments, manuscripts, and traditions but it also lives in the mountains, rivers, forests, and skies of Pakistan,” the Minister remarked.
“This exhibition is a reminder that culture and nature are intertwined, and protecting both is part of our national duty. The government is supporting such initiatives through new cultural policies, provincial engagement, and public awareness campaigns to strengthen the bond between people and their heritage”, he said.
The exhibition, coinciding with Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations, features breathtaking works by acclaimed wildlife artists Ahsan Qureshi and Kamran Qureshi.
The displayed paintings depict iconic national wildlife, including the snow leopard, Markhor, and Chakkor, symbolizing the country’s biodiversity and cultural identity.
Artist Kamran Qureshi shared, “Having spent our lives together in the wilderness, we’ve learned to appreciate the harmony of all creation. We hope our canvases inspire others to preserve and protect this precious beauty.”
Ahsan Qureshi expressed concern over environmental degradation, saying, “It is distressing to see pristine environments deteriorate. Our works aim to capture nature at its best to spark a sense of responsibility in preserving what remains for future generations.”
PNCA has also organized a wood-carving workshop with a pocket knife by Kamran Qureshi, aimed at engaging youth and artists in creative practices that promote wildlife appreciation and conservation.
The exhibition will remain open until August 22 daily, excluding Saturdays and public holidays.
