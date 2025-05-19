Federal Minister For National Heritage Attends Briefing On Quaid-e-Azam Academy
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman on Monday attended a briefing on Quaid-e-Azam academy (QAA) Karachi held at the Quaid-e-Azam Mazar Management board (QMMB) here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi observed that the Quaid-e-Azam Academy endures immense importance because of Nation’s emotional attachment to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
He said that the offices of Quaid-e-Azam Academy should also be established in other cities of Pakistan.
Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahid Hussain Abro briefed the ministers regarding activities, achievements and performance of the Academy.
He said that Quaid-e-Azam Academy organized eight seminars, one Mazakira and one Mehfil-e-Mushaira on the days related to Quaid-e-Azam and his associates during 2023-24.
The Academy also organized three exhibitions of rare books and photographs of Quaid and leaders of Freedom Movement, conducted two Quiz on Quaid-e-Azam among colleges and universities, besides two books were published, he added.
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi directed Director Quaid-e-Azam Academy Zahid Hussain Abro to organize more activities like seminars and exhibitions on various aspects of the life and achievements of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khan Khichi and Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Heritage and Culture Division Huzaifa Rehman assured their full cooperation to the QAA in organizing more events for promotion of various aspects of the life and works of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
