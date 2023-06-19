Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi directs for thorough report on Jamshoro Coal Mines incident

Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday took notice of Jamshoro Coal Mines incident that left two labourers dead due to suffocation and sought for a thorough report on the matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday took notice of Jamshoro Coal Mines incident that left two labourers dead due to suffocation and sought for a thorough report on the matter.

According to the news release, expressing his condolences to the affected families, the Federal Minister said that the provocation of grief-stricken families was estimated due to the loss of their loved ones, where justice would be served to the widows and children of the deceased as soon as possible.

Relevant institutions have been directed to conduct a complete investigation and submit a report, he said.

The Federal Minister added that it was entirely wrong to give coal mines leases to inexperienced individuals.

The continuous violation of the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1923, by exploiting poor laborers would not be tolerated, he said.

It should be noted that two laborers, who belonged to a tribe hailing from the district of Karam Seharif in Sindh, lost their lives due to suffocation in Jamshoro Coal Mines during work.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred because of a rope breaking while they were working in the mine.

Initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred on a disputed land belonging to the Goharullah Off Fath Group, which has been in dispute for a long time. The owners were previously stopped from working on the land, and the case is currently under investigation by the Sindh High Court, NAB, and other government agencies.