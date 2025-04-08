- Home
Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain Discusses Skills Of Pakistani Workers With Chinese Company
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, met with a delegation from the Chinese company Uni International.
During the meeting, various proposals regarding the provision of skills to Pakistani labour were discussed, said a press release.
Chinese delegation expressed a desire to establish a state-of-the-art skill development institute in Pakistan. In the first phase, the institute will provide vocational and technical training to Pakistani labour.
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain welcomed the proposal from the Chinese company for the establishment of the skill development institute in Pakistan and assured full cooperation in this regard, stating that there are vast opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and China in technical education.
The Government of Pakistan will utilize all resources to provide modern technical and vocational training to labour, as such initiatives will equip our youth with the skills required for better employment opportunities. With a significant portion of Pakistan's population consisting of youth, providing them training in modern sciences, information technology, and various skills and fields as per market needs can realize the dream of rapid development and prosperity.
The meeting was attended by Uni International's CEO Ma Xiaoyan and other officials.
