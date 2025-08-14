Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets Jane to discuss Pakistan-UK ties

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain here on Wednesday met with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain here on Wednesday met with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.

The meeting discussed Pakistan-UK relations, providing skills and employment opportunities for Pakistanis, and bilateral ties, said a press release.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain welcomed the British government’s recent decision to resume flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He stated that more than 1.6 million Pakistanis reside in the UK, and Pakistanis in Britain remitted $6 billion in the last year.

He emphasized the long-standing and historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and said it can be further expanded through cooperation in various sectors.

He noted that Pakistan has taken multiple legal and administrative measures to curb illegal immigration.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that the UK-Pakistan strategic relationship is bilateral. Pakistani-origin citizens play a significant role in Britain's development, and Pakistanis contribute notably in politics, trade, and sports in the UK, which is highly valued.

He was agreed during the meeting to form a joint working group for skills provision and curriculum reforms.