- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain meets ..
Federal Minister For Overseas Pakistanis And Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain Meets Jane To Discuss Pakistan-UK Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:53 AM
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain here on Wednesday met with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain here on Wednesday met with the British High Commissioner Jane Marriott.
The meeting discussed Pakistan-UK relations, providing skills and employment opportunities for Pakistanis, and bilateral ties, said a press release.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain welcomed the British government’s recent decision to resume flights of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). He stated that more than 1.6 million Pakistanis reside in the UK, and Pakistanis in Britain remitted $6 billion in the last year.
He emphasized the long-standing and historic relationship between Pakistan and the United Kingdom and said it can be further expanded through cooperation in various sectors.
He noted that Pakistan has taken multiple legal and administrative measures to curb illegal immigration.
British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said that the UK-Pakistan strategic relationship is bilateral. Pakistani-origin citizens play a significant role in Britain's development, and Pakistanis contribute notably in politics, trade, and sports in the UK, which is highly valued.
He was agreed during the meeting to form a joint working group for skills provision and curriculum reforms.
Recent Stories
Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebrat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM for renewed dedication to fortify Pakistan’s global standing, advance strategic interests45 minutes ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq" Music Concert held at National Stadium to mark 78th Independence Day55 minutes ago
-
Iranian cultural envoy greets Pakistan on Independence Day, hopes for stronger bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
CM Bugti vows to defeat foreign-backed militants spreading hatred in Balochistan1 hour ago
-
Security finalized for Chehlum Processions in Rawalpindi10 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt Traders Association hold ceremony to mark Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori joins ‘Maarka-e-Haq - Independence Celebration’ camel rally i ..16 minutes ago
-
PML-N Women Wing holds ceremony to mark Independence Day10 minutes ago
-
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED47 minutes ago
-
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University48 minutes ago
-
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day48 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consul General calls on Acting Governor Punjab48 minutes ago