Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Prime Minister's Adviser, Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf here on Wednesday visited free flour distribution centres and points to review its distribution process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Prime Minister's Adviser, Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf here on Wednesday visited free flour distribution centres and points to review its distribution process.

They were briefed by the Chief Secretary KP about the PM's package for people of the province and its distribution process in the province.

They were informed that over 5.7 million deserving families were being provided free of charge flour by providing Rs 19.77 billion subsidy to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where three flour bags were being given to each family through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 91 percent population would be benefited from the landmark PM package. Similarly, over 7,000 distribution points were also set up in the province, they were told.

The federal minister and PM aide said the package was a landmark initiative of the government and directed the authorities to complete it in a successful and organized way in the remaining days of Ramazan so that all the people could be benefited.

Secretary food, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner besides relevant authorities were present on the occasion.