Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbas, PM Aide Visit Free Flour Distribution Points, Laud PM's Ramazan Package

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbas, PM aide visit free flour distribution points, laud PM's Ramazan package

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Prime Minister's Adviser, Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf here on Wednesday visited free flour distribution centres and points to review its distribution process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Prime Minister's Adviser, Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf here on Wednesday visited free flour distribution centres and points to review its distribution process.

They were briefed by the Chief Secretary KP about the PM's package for people of the province and its distribution process in the province.

They were informed that over 5.7 million deserving families were being provided free of charge flour by providing Rs 19.77 billion subsidy to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where three flour bags were being given to each family through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 91 percent population would be benefited from the landmark PM package. Similarly, over 7,000 distribution points were also set up in the province, they were told.

The federal minister and PM aide said the package was a landmark initiative of the government and directed the authorities to complete it in a successful and organized way in the remaining days of Ramazan so that all the people could be benefited.

Secretary food, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner besides relevant authorities were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Family All From Government Billion Million Flour

Recent Stories

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 ..

US Imposing Export Restrictions on 10 Russian, 12 Chinese Entities - Commerce De ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US ..

Moscow Demands Yerevan Explain Decision to Join US Military Drills in Europe

22 minutes ago
 131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteeri ..

131 shopkeepers fined, 17 arrested over profiteering

20 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market comm ..

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urges market committee members to act against a ..

5 minutes ago
 13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

5 minutes ago
 10 farmers selected for wheat production competiti ..

10 farmers selected for wheat production competition

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.