Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi To Inaugurate Sui Gas Supply Project For Ghari Phulgran On 3rd March

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi to inaugurate Sui gas supply project for Ghari Phulgran on 3rd March

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday started the process of implementing the Sui gas supply project for Union Council (UC) Garhi Phalgaran and will inaugurate the project on Friday, March 3

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Monday started the process of implementing the Sui gas supply project for Union Council (UC) Garhi Phalgaran and will inaugurate the project on Friday, March 3.

These views were expressed by the president of PML-N Tehsil Haveliyan Haji Muhammad Fareed Khan while talking to the media here.

He further said that the gas supply project would also include the areas of Ghora Baz Garan and Murtaza Abbassi has fulfilled the long-standing demand of the people of the UC Ghari Phulgran.

Haji Fareed said that the people of UC Garhi Phalgaran have paid rich tribute and said that they will play their role in making Murtaza Javed Abbasi successful and no area of Garhi Phalgaran will be deprived of Sui gas.

Tehsil president PML-N said that yesterday federal minister provided Sui Gas to Kayala and on the 3rd of March he would inaugurate the Sui gas provision project for Ghora Baz Garan and surrounding areas.

