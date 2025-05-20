Federal Minister For Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik Meets Refinery CEOs
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Pakistan’s leading oil refineries met with Federal Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik, on Tuesday to thank the government for resolving the long-standing sales tax issue impacting the refining and oil marketing sectors
According to a news release, the meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to energy security and support for refinery upgrade projects worth over $6 billion. These upgrades are seen as crucial to modernising Pakistan’s refining capabilities and boosting overall efficiency.
The resolution of the sales tax issue marks a breakthrough in creating a stable and investor-friendly environment for the oil refining sector.
The CEOs praised the Petroleum Minister’s active role and acknowledged the Prime Minister’s involvement in addressing the sector’s key challenges.
They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing refinery modernisation efforts in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, focused on improving fuel quality, lowering emissions, and encouraging clean energy solutions.
Speaking at the meeting, Ali Pervaiz Malik reiterated the government’s dedication to building a sustainable energy future. “Resolving the sales tax issue reflects our firm resolve to strengthen the refining sector, which is vital for Pakistan’s energy security and economic development,” he said.
He stressed that consistent policy support is critical for sectoral viability and long-term investor confidence.
The refinery upgrade projects are expected to significantly improve fuel standards, cut down dependence on imported fuels, and support environmental sustainability by producing Euro-V compliant products. These reforms are central to the government’s wider strategy to attract foreign investment and ensure long-term economic stability.
The visiting delegation included Zahid Mir (CEO, Pakistan Refinery Limited), Irtiza Qureshi (MD, PARCO), Adil Khattak (CEO, Attock Refinery Limited), Amir Abbasi (CEO, Cynergico), and Asad Hasan (CEO, National Refinery Limited).
