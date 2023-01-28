Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal calls on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Ahsan Iqbal called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday

During the meeting, various issues including promotion of higher education were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the development of knowledge-based economy was very important for the development of the country.

He said that as Chancellor, his top priority was to strengthen the links between academia and industry in universities and in this regard, consortia had been formed on 07 important sectors.

Governor Punjab added that it was heartening to see that the projects started in the higher education sector during the period of 2013-2018 have been completed, adding that these projects have brought significant improvement in the higher education sector.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal informed the Governor Punjab about the projects initiated by the federal government for the improvement of education, especially for universities. He said that the improvement in the higher education sector would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. He said that special measures were being taken to promote skill-based education.

Later, Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman as Chancellor took notice of the hooliganism of students outside the house of Punjab University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar and sought a report from the administration of Punjab University in this regard.

