Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal slams Imran for escaping arrests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for escaping arrests in defiance of court orders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Imran Khan was playing tactics to avoid court cases filed against him on different charges.

"No one is above the law in the country," he said.

He said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) had to face imprisonment due to false cases filed by the former PTI regime. He said that unlike thjr PTI, no leverage was granted to the PML-N leaders in their respective cases.

Commenting on provincial elections in KP and Punjab, he said the government was engaged in conducting census. He said that census and then delimitation were important to achieve transparent results in the elections.