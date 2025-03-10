Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal urges for action to tackle health challenges

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the rising health challenges in Pakistan, particularly in light of alarming statistics related to diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal here on Monday emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive action to tackle the rising health challenges in Pakistan, particularly in light of alarming statistics related to diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting.

Chaired a Project Steering Committee meeting on the Prime Minister's Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus, the minister highlighted that Pakistan ranks third globally for diabetes, first for hepatitis, and is among the leading countries in terms of polio and stunting.

The meeting was attended by Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, the Secretary of Health, the Member of the Social Sector Planning Commission, the Member of Development Communications Planning Commission, chief health Ministry of Planning and senior officials from relevant departments, according to press release issued by planning ministry.

During the meeting, the health department briefed the committee on the objectives of the Prime Minister's Programme for the Prevention and Control of Diabetes Mellitus.

The department explained that the program aims to strengthen the provision of essential health services, including diabetes-related services, across all provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The program’s goal is to reach over 70% of the targeted population in various districts for preventive and promotive diabetes services through Primary healthcare facilities, lady health workers, and population-level interventions.

“I am confident that through coordinated efforts, we can address these pressing health challenges effectively,” said Ahsan Iqbal. “Over the past sixteen months, work has already started on this project to address the country’s growing health concerns. Health indicators across various sectors are in decline, and immediate measures are essential to reverse this trend,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the need for stronger coordination with provincial governments to ensure that disease prevention and health interventions are carried out effectively. He emphasized the importance of allocating a significant portion of the national budget to health to address these challenges adequately.

“Public awareness campaigns are crucial to preventing these diseases, and they must be launched without delay. It’s vital to recognize that harmful health factors affect both smokers and non-smokers,” he added.

The Federal Minister also called for the federal government to play an active role in facilitating coordination among stakeholders. “The federal government will ensure that a minimum level of coordination is maintained among all parties involved,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal also welcomed the new Federal Health Minister, Mustafa Kamal, and expressed optimism regarding his leadership. He expressed confidence that Kamal would bring about significant improvements in the health sector. “I believe that under Minister Kamal's leadership, we will see positive changes in the health sector,” said Iqbal.

Iqbal also discussed plans to make Islamabad a model for health policies and practices for other provinces. He stated, “Islamabad will be developed as a role model for other provinces in terms of health initiatives.”

In line with the awareness campaign, Iqbal directed the relevant departments to finalize the Terms of Reference (TORs) on an urgent basis. He emphasized the need for a unified approach in implementing health initiatives and stressed that working in silos would not be effective. “We must work in a coordinated and integrated manner to ensure success in this program,” he said.

The minister also emphasized the importance of aligning diabetes programs with other ongoing health initiatives to maximize the impact on the national budget. Additionally, he announced the formation of a special team to conduct baseline surveys and collect accurate data for the program.

“To ensure a unified approach, we will designate teams to compile secondary data and provide guidance to the provinces,” Iqbal said. “Provinces will be responsible for implementing their own health initiatives, while the federal government will provide support.”

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Iqbal stated, “There is an immediate need for national-level emergency measures to tackle diabetes, hepatitis, polio, and stunting. These health challenges must be addressed promptly.”

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal, in his remarks, echoed the need for strong coordination with provincial governments to address the country’s health challenges. “Effective cooperation with the provinces is our top priority in tackling these health issues,” he said.

Minister Kamal, on his first day as health Minister, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in the vital health sector. “It is an honor to serve in this critical field and contribute to improving the nation’s health outcomes,” he said.