Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, reviews progress of ICT Governance Reforms Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting to review the progress of the ICT Governance Reforms Committee, constituted by the Prime Minister to address pressing governance challenges in the Federal capital.

The meeting was attended by Senator Barrister Zafarullah Khan, MNA Raja Khurram Nawaz, MNA Anjum Aqeel, Member Governance Dr Adnan Rafiqe and senior officials from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Ministry of Planning, a news release said.

Senator Barrister Zafarullah Khan briefed participants on the recommendations of the subcommittee and outlined the administrative and legislative hurdles affecting the effective functioning of Islamabad’s governance system.

The discussion focused on the structural issues that have emerged due to the lack of a coherent governance model and the absence of legislative authority, resulting in inefficiencies in public service delivery.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that citizens’ right to representation and good governance must be at the heart of all reforms.

He said that people must have a voice in decisions that impact their daily lives and that governance should be rooted in democratic values, participation and transparency.

He added that Islamabad’s residents deserve a modern and responsive system that ensures efficient delivery of services and meets their expectations.

The Minister reiterated that the government is committed to providing the citizens of Islamabad with a governance model that could serve as a role model for other parts of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the lack of a clear governance structure and legislation has caused confusion and inefficiency.

He added that Islamabad’s small size makes it ideal for piloting governance reforms that can later be applied in other cities.

Ahsan Iqbal reaffirmed that the government remains committed in its mission to build a citizen-centric governance system that is inclusive, efficient and accountable.

The ongoing reforms aim to transform Islamabad into a model city with improved service delivery and better quality of life for all residents.

The committee also emphasized the urgent need to democratize the 1980 Presidential Order No.18, a legacy of the martial law era under which Islamabad continues to operate.

It was noted that updating this framework is essential to ensure effective public representation and align governance with democratic principles.