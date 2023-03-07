(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Tuesday called for providing a more conducive environment for women to move freely and contribute to the socio-economic development of the country at par with their men counterparts

Addressing the event titled "Domestic Violence" arranged by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), the federal minister said domestic violence is not an issue limited to any home or family but to society.

"Any society can never achieve social and economic progress unless it provides equal excelling opportunities to its women", she remarked.

She said that our religion and the constitution guarantees protection to women as well as space to contribute in all spheres of life.

She said domestic violence is an issue that is being faced by women globally. "If women are given their due rights, there would no women march or protests in the country", she added.

The federal minister stated that she is happy to see pink buses exclusively for women to provide them safe travelling environment but she would be happier if women feel secure while sitting with men.

"Let's make a pledge to ensure more conducive environment for women in our society", she said.

"Let's create such a society that embraces women and celebrates their achievements so that they can contribute to the progress of the country", she added.

About the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Shazia Marri said that BISP has emerged as the biggest social protection intervention in the history of the country.

Around nine million women beneficiaries are being provided quarterly financial assistance under the Benazir Kafalat initiative, empowering them.

She said that transgender persons were also included in the program without the condition of PMT score considering their vulnerability which was a historic step in the history of the country.