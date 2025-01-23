- Home
- Pakistan
- Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green seeks Swedish & EU Gre ..
Federal Minister For Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari Has Invited Sweden Green Seeks Swedish & EU Green Fund Technical And Financial Assistance For Conversion Of Existing Fossil Fuels Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 08:59 PM
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green Fund to assist Pakistan’s small vehicles conversion into electric technology by providing technical and financial assistance to help support Pakistan’s recent move of record reduction in tariff for EV changing stations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green Fund to assist Pakistan’s small vehicles conversion into electric technology by providing technical and financial assistance to help support Pakistan’s recent move of record reduction in tariff for EV changing stations.
The minister put the proposal in a meeting with Swedish Ambassador in Pakistan HE Ms Alexandra Berg Von Linde, who called on him here on Thursday, said a press release.
Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari while elaborating about the proposal for conversion of existing fossil fuel vehicles specially motorcycles, said that currently there are over 30 million motorcycles in Pakistan. The people in that income group are very good in retiring loans, he added. He said that Swedish and EU Green fund can consider providing interest free loans for the purpose through Pakistani Banks which have a very robust system in place.
Explaining the current energy mix and importance of renewable energy the Federal Minister informed that last year it remained 55% of overall Power Generation in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting renewable energy in Pakistan and in this regard Power Division is carefully chalking out policies to enable affordable and sustainable electricity for the consumers.
The Minister noted that Pakistan is currently reviewing its Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) to ensure the integration of energy into the national grid on a least-cost basis, optimizing the country’s energy resources for maximum economic impact.
The Swedish Ambassador, informed that “75 years of diplomatic relations were celebrated between Pakistan and Sweden last year. This reflects the strength and depth of our bilateral ties.”
The Ambassador highlighted that Swedish companies operating in Pakistan are keen on securing a reliable green energy supply and emphasized Sweden’s readiness to share expertise and technological , support to Pakistan in this regard. Textile sector of Pakistan being one of Primary exporter to EU, is being focused to make is globally competitive in terms of renewable and sustainable energy, the Ambassador further informed.
She further explained Sweden’s leadership in renewable energy, stating that 70 percent of Sweden’s energy is produced from renewable resources, showcasing how economic development and green energy can coexist seamlessly.
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green se ..
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental ..
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'
Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024
Paths to Australian Open women's final
Oscar nominees in main categories
Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari has invited Sweden Green seeks Swedish & EU Gre ..3 minutes ago
-
Minister for collaboration among relevant departments to complete developmental projects3 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad kicks off 2nd phase to evaluate police performance3 minutes ago
-
DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'6 minutes ago
-
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties20 minutes ago
-
National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case11 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees11 minutes ago
-
Process to integrate electricity infrastructure, billing system underway in merged districts;Secreta ..11 minutes ago
-
Hoax dacoity call leads to swift action by ICT Police21 minutes ago
-
Kohyar Domki praises completion of tendering process for 763 development schemes21 minutes ago