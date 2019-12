Federal Minister for power Omar Ayub Khan of power to inaugurate Sui Gas provision in Garhi Phulgaran Hawailian on Dec 15

Federal Minister for power Omar Ayub Khan will inaugurate Sui Gas provision on Dec 15 in Garhi Phulgaran Hawailian

Hawailian (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Federal Minister for power Omar Ayub Khan will inaugurate Sui Gas provision on Dec 15 in Garhi Phulgaran Hawailian.Provincial Minister for communications Akbar Ayub Khan, Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Former member provincial assembly Nisar Safdar Khan and other party members will participate in the ceremony.