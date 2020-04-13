UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Power Omer Ayub Khan Reviews Arrangements In Ghjazi Quarantine Center

Federal Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan Monday said that government was taking concrete measures for the eradication of Coronavirus from the country and also providing huge relief to the masses during the lockdown

He said this while issuing directives to the administrative officers during the visit of the quarantine center established in Ghazi.

The minister further said that we all have to play a role for the extermination of a deadly outbreak of COVID-19, he also directed to take care of the coronavirus patients accordingly.

During the visit of quarantine center, Assistant Commissioner Ghazi Adnan Ibrar briefed the minister about the facilities and measures taken by the administration, the minister showed satisfaction over the arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

Omer Ayub Khan stated that besides providing facilities to the Coronavirus victims government had also launched the ever-biggest relief package under the Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme where the distribution of Rs12,000 per deserving family was being ensured as part of special protective measures in view of the COVID-19 outbreak for more than 12 million families.

