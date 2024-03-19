Open Menu

Federal Minister For Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari Directs PPMC To Prepare Proposals For Technological Interventions In Power Sector

Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, directed the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) on Tuesday to prepare proposals for technological interventions in the power sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, directed the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) on Tuesday to prepare proposals for technological interventions in the power sector.

“This step aims to improve the efficiency of the power sector by utilizing modern technology and to provide maximum benefit to consumers,” the minister said while chairing a meeting, according to a news release.

During the meeting, the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) gave a comprehensive briefing regarding the performance of DISCOs.

The minister issued a directive for an immediate assessment of the senior executive management of DISCOs.

The minister has tasked PPMC with comprehensively evaluating Disco's board of Directors.

The move signals a potential shake-up in leadership, demonstrating the government's proactive approach to driving positive change within the sector.

While chairing the meeting on the development projects of NTDC, the minister expressed dissatisfaction with NTDC’s performance and instructed the timely completion of transmission lines, which would affect the evacuation of cheap energy from hydel and other sources. The minister warned that no lapse would be tolerated at any cost.

