Federal Minister For Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro Pays Tribute To Dr Qadir Soomro

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro pays tribute to Dr Qadir Soomro

Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro paid rich tributes to Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro who embraced martyrdom while treating the coronavirus patients in Karachi.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, stated that they salute the services of Shaheed Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro rendered for the ailing humanity, he added.

He said Dr Soomro did not care for his life while treating the patients. "People like Dr Abdul Qadir Soomro are our pride and the nation will remember his everlasting sacrifice", he said.

Doctors, nurses and other paramedics are rendering valuable services in the war against coronavirus and the government recognizes their passion, Miam Soomro said.

