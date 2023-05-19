Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique Minister orders to form plan for restoration of trains operation at ML-2

UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to form an action plan for the restoration of all trains at the ML-2 including Mohenjodaro Express train

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed to form an action plan for the restoration of all trains at the ML-2 including Mohenjodaro Express train.

Presiding over a meeting at the PR Headquarters here on Friday, he said that shutting down of the trains in deficit was not the solution, adding that these trains could be made profitable by better monitoring.

He also directed to make a plan on urgent basis to increase the income of the railways dry ports. He said that income of the dry ports could be increased by facilitating the business community.

The minister ordered to achieve the target of installation of electricity meters in the Railways residential colonies. He also directed to ensure merit in the selection of junior auditors in the account section of the railways.

The minister said that introduction of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) would ensure modernisation, transparency and direct monitoring.

He also directed to form a plan for the practice of private doctors in the railway hospitals to facilitate the railway workers.

