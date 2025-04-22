Federal Minister For Railways Hanif Abbasi Meets Delegation Of RCCI
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 09:47 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi Tuesday met with the delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the Ministry of Railways.
During the meeting, RCCI congratulated the minister on assuming charge of the Ministry of Railways and commended his vision.
Hanif Abbasi, addressing the delegation, said, “We do not rush, but rather work with wisdom.” He further added, “I am not alone here, you are with me. We will work together.”
The minister discussed the improvements in the railways and stated that the Ministry is working on operations and freight services.
He also mentioned that a roadshow was held in Lahore and that eight hospitals and fourteen schools are being outsourced.
Hanif Abbasi said that, following the Prime Minister’s directive, meetings are being held with all District Secretaries (DS) and chambers to discuss further development projects and reforms.
The minister announced ambitious targets for the freight sector, saying that a target of 35 billion rupees has been set for freight by June, and a target of 55 billion rupees has been set for passenger trains.
He also shared that the Ministry of Railways has reclaimed 50 billion rupees worth of land through the anti-encroachment campaign.
Hanif Abbasi praised the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) for the green initiatives at railway stations. Additionally, he mentioned that the Forest Department is planning to plant fruit trees along the railway tracks.
The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to improving and developing Pakistan Railways and enhancing public services.
