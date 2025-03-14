Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi vows to thwart conspiracies against Pakistan

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has declared that conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan will not succeed. He stated that the attack on Jaffer Express was an attempt to create chaos, but security forces acted swiftly, foiling the enemy’s nefarious plans

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has declared that conspiracies to destabilize Pakistan will not succeed. He stated that the attack on Jaffer Express was an attempt to create chaos, but security forces acted swiftly, foiling the enemy’s nefarious plans.

Speaking to the media at Lahore Railway Station on Friday, alongside CEO Railways Amir Aziz Baloch, DS Railways Muhammad Hanif Gul, and other officials, Abbasi revealed that 427 passengers were aboard Jaffer Express, including eight suicide bombers, but the bravery of the Pakistan Army and FC personnel thwarted the attack. He assured that the nation, armed forces, and people stand united against such threats, and operations against terrorists and their facilitators in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are being carried out with full force.

Abbasi accused India and Afghanistan of trying to create unrest in Pakistan, alleging that India is financing terrorists in Afghanistan to conspire against Pakistan. However, he asserted that security agencies, including CTD, NACTA, and others, are fully alert and prepared to counter any threats.

Discussing railway reforms, the minister highlighted that Pakistan Railways is undergoing rapid restructuring. He assured that steps are being taken to ensure timely train operations, and if any train is delayed, the concerned DS will be held accountable.

He also mentioned efforts to repair faulty coaches and bring them back into service. On the restoration of Quetta’s railway track, he confirmed that operations are underway, and the track will soon reopen for train services.

On pension and administrative issues, he said the government is taking immediate steps under the Prime Minister’s directives. A meeting with the CEO Railways is scheduled soon to resolve pending pension dues.

Abbasi also revealed that the government is considering outsourcing Lahore Railway Station to provide better facilities to passengers. He claimed that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have increased due to government policies, reflecting economic stability.

Praising the media’s role, he acknowledged that it has always been a strong partner in promoting the national narrative. He reaffirmed that the people, government, and armed forces of Pakistan are united, vowing to defeat the enemy on all fronts and lead the country towards stability and development.

Earlier, Hanif Abbasi visited Lahore Railway Station, inspecting the Railway Police Help Center and Family Waiting Room. He reviewed the facilities being provided to passengers and directed railway officials to improve services.