Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visits Quetta Railway Station

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visited Quetta Railway Station on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Divisional Superintend (DS) Railways Quetta Division Imran Hayat Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister for Railways.

The Federal Minister for Railways also inspected the Jaffar Express, which was affected by the Bolan attack and praised the railway officials and staff for repairing the train again in a short time.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was accompanied by Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and CEO Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and other senior officials.

He also inspected various facilities at Quetta Railway Station and inspected the bogies of the Jaffar Express which was the target of a terrorist attack on the platform.