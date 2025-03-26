Open Menu

Federal Minister For Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Visits Quetta Railway Station

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visits Quetta Railway Station

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visited Quetta Railway Station on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi visited Quetta Railway Station on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Divisional Superintend (DS) Railways Quetta Division Imran Hayat Khan gave a detailed briefing to the Federal Minister for Railways.

The Federal Minister for Railways also inspected the Jaffar Express, which was affected by the Bolan attack and praised the railway officials and staff for repairing the train again in a short time.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi was accompanied by Chairman Railways Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, and CEO Pakistan Railways Amir Ali Baloch and other senior officials.

He also inspected various facilities at Quetta Railway Station and inspected the bogies of the Jaffar Express which was the target of a terrorist attack on the platform.

Recent Stories

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health proj ..

UAE Health Council discusses strategic health projects to strengthen UAE's globa ..

11 minutes ago
 HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power ..

HESCO CEO announces initiatives for improved power supply, Including Nooriabad I ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting directs departments to vacate properties o ..

Meeting directs departments to vacate properties of archives directorate

2 minutes ago
 02 killed in Karachi road mishap

02 killed in Karachi road mishap

4 minutes ago
 Life term awarded in murder case

Life term awarded in murder case

4 minutes ago
 PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

PDWP approves 4 development schemes worth Rs. 5bln

4 minutes ago
Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioner ..

Crackdown on price gougers, Assistant Commissioners take action in Lalian and Bh ..

4 minutes ago
 Negotiations only possible with those who respect ..

Negotiations only possible with those who respect constitution, law of state: Ab ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat ..

Commissioner ensure best arrangements for Derajat 2025 festival

14 minutes ago
 Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ..

Over 7,000 motorists fined for traffic violations: ITP

14 minutes ago
 Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

Migrant deaths in Asia hit record high in 2024: UN

14 minutes ago
 Woman killed in Larkana road accident

Woman killed in Larkana road accident

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan