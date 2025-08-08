Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi hails Armed Forces for foiling terrorist infiltration near Afghan border

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday commended the bravery and professionalism of Pakistani soldiers for thwarting a major infiltration attempt by terrorists along the Afghan border.

In a statement, Abbasi lauded the military’s successful operation that led to the elimination of 33 militants reportedly linked to subversive activities in Balochistan.

He said the swift and decisive response by the armed forces was a testament to their unwavering commitment to national security.

“The sacrifices of our armed forces in the fight against terrorism are unparalleled,” Abbasi remarked. “Those who seek to disrupt Pakistan’s peace will always face a resolute and united response.”

Abbasi stated that the terrorists have been decisively vanquished, heralding the start of a new era of peace in the country. He added that terrorism has suffered a crippling defeat, and the nation remains firmly united alongside the Pakistan Armed Forces.