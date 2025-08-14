Open Menu

Federal Minister For Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Inaugurated New OPD Block At RIC

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 01:56 AM

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi inaugurated new OPD Block at RIC

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday inaugurated a new OPD block and modern waiting area at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). He termed it a special Independence Day gift for Rawalpindi’s residents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday inaugurated a new OPD block and modern waiting area at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC). He termed it a special Independence Day gift for Rawalpindi's residents.

" Our government has brought the country out of the economic crisis and improved the health facilities", he said while talking on the occasion.

The minister visited the new block and met patients to review the facilities.

He underscored the government's commitment to provide best healthcare facilities in the city highlighting the improvements made in the allied hospitals and establishing PKLI and Mother Child hospitals.

He said that RIC serves thousands, with 40% of patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Rs400.0 million OPD block, completed in record time which will benefit over 500 patients daily with enhanced facilities.

He stressed national unity saying “Safeguarding Pakistan’s federation is our collective responsibility".

The minister lauded RIC’s management for their commendable services.

