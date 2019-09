Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad to visit Bahawalpur tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad would visit Bahawalpur tomorrow.

According to an official release, Federal Minister would arrive at Bahawalpur from Multan on train. He would inspect the under construction Bahawalpur Railway Station. Later, he would leave for Sukkur on train.