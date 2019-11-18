UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Railways Sheikh Rasheed Suffers Heart Pain, Shifted To Hospital

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:11 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed suffers heart pain, shifted to hospital

Sheikh Rasheed suffered sudden heart pain and was shifted to a nearby hospital where his tests were being conducted to determine the cause of pain.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-No 18th, 2019) Federal Minister for Railways and Chairman of Pakistan Awami Muslim League Sheikh has suffered heart pain, the sources close to him revealed here on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed, they said, felt sudden heart-pain and was shifted to nearby hosital in Rawalpindi for treatment.

They said the tests of the minister were being done on recommendations of the doctors to determine the cause of pain. The cause of pain would be clear after the reports, theay added.

Sheikh Rasheed is a smoker and loves big bat expensive cigar.

(Continued.....

Your Thoughts and Comments

