Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri to seek suggestions for new Hajj policy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Noorul Haq Qadri would hold meetings with recently returned Hujjaj to seek their feedback and suggestions for framing new Hajj policy.

This was stated by Director Hajj Multan, Imtiaz Shah while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the ministry of religious affairs had invited more than 150 Hujjaj from Multan to seek their feedback, complaints and suggestions for next Hajj policy. The minister had already conducted meetings with Hajaj in different regions including Karachi, Peshawar, Islamabad and others.

He informed the new Hajj policy would address different issues and offer more facilities to the intending Haj pilgrims.