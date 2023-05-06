UrduPoint.com

Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Condoles With Family Of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2023 | 07:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Senator Talha Mehmood here Saturday visited residence of former federal minister, Mufti Abdul Shakoor and offered fateha.

He offered condolences and handed over Rs.

200,000 to Maulana Atta-ul Haq Darvesh for the family of late Mufti Abdul Shakoor. He prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and granting courage to bereaved family members.

He highlighted services of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and said that he was a simple man who lived all his life with dedication and earnest way. He said that family of Mufti Shakoor would be provided needed help and assistance in future.

