UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Inaugurates Seerat Conference At Islamia University

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:59 PM

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs inaugurates Seerat Conference at Islamia University

First Seerat Conference on the topic of "Compatible Pakistan in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi " started here today at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :First Seerat Conference on the topic of "Compatible Pakistan in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi " started here today at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was the Chief Guest of the inaugural session while Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the session.

While addressing the conference, Federal Minister said that the Islamic State of Madina is a role model for us and we can attain the dream of Islamic Welfare State by following the style of governance of Hazrat Muhammad. He said that the Islamic State of Madina was based on equality and justice where all the residents had equal rights.

Minister said every Pakistani is indebted to the ruler of Bahawalpur princely state who not only became the first to access with Pakistan but also established Jamia Islamia on the pattern of Jamia Al-Azhar, Egypt to equip the students of the area with knowledge of islam and world. He said that for the first time in 70 years a government is following the footsteps of State of Madina. Chairman Islamia Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and other religious scholars also addressed the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Egypt Bahawalpur IUB All Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Uzbekistan launch &#039;One Million Uzbek Cod ..

46 minutes ago

Finnish, Swedish Foreign Ministers to Visit Belaru ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean envoy assures to execute safe drinkin ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Supreme Court allows bye polls in Mirpur

2 minutes ago

Man shot dead in Jaranwala Katchery

2 minutes ago

Iranian CG hints at vast opportunities of trade be ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.