Federal Minister for Religious Affairs inaugurates Seerat Conference at Islamia University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :First Seerat Conference on the topic of "Compatible Pakistan in the light of Seerat-un-Nabi " started here today at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was the Chief Guest of the inaugural session while Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob presided over the session.

While addressing the conference, Federal Minister said that the Islamic State of Madina is a role model for us and we can attain the dream of Islamic Welfare State by following the style of governance of Hazrat Muhammad. He said that the Islamic State of Madina was based on equality and justice where all the residents had equal rights.

Minister said every Pakistani is indebted to the ruler of Bahawalpur princely state who not only became the first to access with Pakistan but also established Jamia Islamia on the pattern of Jamia Al-Azhar, Egypt to equip the students of the area with knowledge of islam and world. He said that for the first time in 70 years a government is following the footsteps of State of Madina. Chairman Islamia Ideology Council Dr Qibla Ayaz, Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob and other religious scholars also addressed the conference.