Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain To Arrive On Sunday To Visit China

Sat 19th October 2019 | 04:49 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, on the invitation of President, Hunan University of Chinese Medicines, will arrive here on Sunday for a five-day visit to China.

During his stay, the minister will attend Hunan Innovative Hunan Innovative International Conference on Biomedicine and Chinese Medicine to be held in Hunan University of Medicine, official sources said here on Saturday.

He will also attend the inauguration of Academician Professor Atta ur Rehman Belt and Road TCM Research Center established by the Hunan University of Chinese Medicine.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will meet with the Minister of Science and Technology China in Beijing and hold separate meetings with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of solar panel and lithium battery manufacturing companies.

He will also hold a meeting with the head of Biogas Plant Installation Company during his stay in the Chinese capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

