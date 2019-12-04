UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Urges All Parties To Show Flexibility In ECP Appointments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that it would be unfortunate if the opposition moves to the Supreme Court (SC) for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments.

The minister through a tweet urged all the parties to show flexibility in their positions and reach a conclusion in this matter.

"If the politicians are too immature to agree upon the appointment of a single member (chief election commissioner) of ECP, how will they unanimously resolve the big challenges being faced by country?" he questioned.

