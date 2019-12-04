Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urges all parties to show flexibility in ECP appointments

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that it would be unfortunate if the opposition moves to the Supreme Court (SC) for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments

The minister through a tweet urged all the parties to show flexibility in their positions and reach a conclusion in this matter.

"If the politicians are too immature to agree upon the appointment of a single member (chief election commissioner) of ECP, how will they unanimously resolve the big challenges being faced by country?" he questioned.