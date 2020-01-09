Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry emphasizes on restructuring of CII

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday emphasized on restructuring of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in line with modern requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry Thursday emphasized on restructuring of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in line with modern requirements.

In his message on Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry criticized the CII's decisions and said there were serious questions on the performance of this institution.

He said till date ,the religious sections have not received any guidance from this council. "It is beyond my understanding to spend crores of rupees on such an institution".

"The council needs to be restructured and more scholarly people should handle this institution", the minister stated.