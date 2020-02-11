UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

:Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Terms 2019 As Most Peaceful Year Of Recent History Of Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 01:41 PM

:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms 2019 as most peaceful year of recent history of Pakistan

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday termed 2019 as the most peaceful year of the recent history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday termed 2019 as the most peaceful year of the recent history of Pakistan.

Taking to twitter, the federal minister said "We hear disappointing news all the time but the other side reveals that 2019 was the most peaceful year of the recent history of Pakistan, our tourism has doubled".

He said "Indian aggression after Pulwama incident was retaliated. cricket returned after many years, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming to Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Technology Twitter Pakistan Super League 2019 All

Recent Stories

Fiji's economic growth slows to 1 pct in 2019: cen ..

3 minutes ago

Family and fans commemorate Asma Jahangir

29 minutes ago

Europe Needs Emergency Plan to Evacuate Migrant Ce ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Prices in International Market rises more than ..

24 seconds ago

Shabbar Zaidi denies reports of resignation as FBR ..

26 seconds ago

Two suspected Coronavirus cases in K-P declared cl ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.