:Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms 2019 as most peaceful year of recent history of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday termed 2019 as the most peaceful year of the recent history of Pakistan.

Taking to twitter, the federal minister said "We hear disappointing news all the time but the other side reveals that 2019 was the most peaceful year of the recent history of Pakistan, our tourism has doubled".

He said "Indian aggression after Pulwama incident was retaliated. cricket returned after many years, Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming to Pakistan".