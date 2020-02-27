Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wishes to pen down historical moments between Pulwama incident and February 27

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said he wished to pen down the precious moments of historical happenings between the period of Pulwama incident and February 27 Pakistan's response to Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said he wished to pen down the precious moments of historical happenings between the period of Pulwama incident and February 27 Pakistan's response to Indian aggression.

In a tweet regarding February 27 successful operation, Fawad Chaudhry said "Whenever I get opportunity in the future, I will write down the story of precious moments occurred from Pulwama attack till February 27".

He recalled the way Pakistan's political leadership and Army expressed greater unity and India had to face embarrassment on February 27.

"The love and trust of Air Chief Marshal, Mujahid Anwar Khan and his team, wisdom of General Bajwa and unwavering faith of Prime Minister were unforgettable", he said.

"I feel proud of playing direct role as the head of the Information Department during the February 27 successful operation", the federal minister stated.