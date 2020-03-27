Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday welcomed Maulana Fazal ur Rahman' advise urging people to offer prayer in homes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday welcomed Maulana Fazal ur Rahman' advise urging people to offer prayer in homes.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister said, "Maulana Fazal ur Rahman's advise asking people to offer prayers in their homes is very valid".

He said religious leadership should be expected to express such a serious attitude at this critical time.

"Restricting yourself from social interaction is the only way to tackle this chronic outbreak at the moment," Fawad Chaudhry said.

Once the outbreak stops, this virus would end itsel, he said.