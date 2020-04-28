UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Castigates Opposition For Lack Of Working On Handling Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 02:27 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain castigates opposition for lack of working on handling coronavirus

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing dissatisfaction over lack of commitment of the opposition parties over handling coronavirus pandemic, said that there was no comprehensive strategy and policy presented by the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for protecting people from the harmful virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing dissatisfaction over lack of commitment of the opposition parties over handling coronavirus pandemic, said that there was no comprehensive strategy and policy presented by the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for protecting people from the harmful virus.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said opposition parties were not playing a vibrant role as played by parties running the affairs of their jurisdictions in other parts of country.

Commenting on 18th Amendment, he said after the passage of rules, the provincial governments were responsible to bring fruitful improvement in health and education sector. Both the sectors were bitterly neglected by the representatives of the provincial government, he lamented.

Declining the status of education and health in the provincial areas, he said there was dire need to seek assistance for amending the rules in 18th Amendment.

He, however said, there was no difference of opinion on legislating the 18th Amendment but better changes could help improve the system.

About reshuffle in the information ministry, he welcomed the two intellectual for taking new assignments proposed by the current leadership of the country. He hoped that joint working of Asim Saleem Bajwa, a retired high ranking officer from military, and Senator Shibli Faraz, an energetic leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would tackle the affairs of the information ministry in a befitting manner.

He lauded the efforts of Lt. General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for playing vibrant role for Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

About choosing name of leader of the House in senate, he said workers of PTI, would be happy to see Shibli Faraz on discharging duties for information ministry.

He was of the view that highlighting the narratives of the incumbent government working under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was need of the hour.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Technology Education ISPR Pakistan Peoples Party From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US politicians 'telling barefaced lies' over coron ..

19 minutes ago

US Companies Begin Storing Oil in Strategic Petrol ..

51 seconds ago

German Gov't to Provide Lufthansa With $9.7Bln COV ..

53 seconds ago

58 deaths from corona reported so far in Peshawar ..

56 seconds ago

Virus-hit Spain's jobless rate jumps to 14.4 perce ..

21 minutes ago

District Administration Charsadda intensifies cam ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.