Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain castigates opposition for lack of working on handling coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain while expressing dissatisfaction over lack of commitment of the opposition parties over handling coronavirus pandemic, said that there was no comprehensive strategy and policy presented by the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party for protecting people from the harmful virus.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said opposition parties were not playing a vibrant role as played by parties running the affairs of their jurisdictions in other parts of country.

Commenting on 18th Amendment, he said after the passage of rules, the provincial governments were responsible to bring fruitful improvement in health and education sector. Both the sectors were bitterly neglected by the representatives of the provincial government, he lamented.

Declining the status of education and health in the provincial areas, he said there was dire need to seek assistance for amending the rules in 18th Amendment.

He, however said, there was no difference of opinion on legislating the 18th Amendment but better changes could help improve the system.

About reshuffle in the information ministry, he welcomed the two intellectual for taking new assignments proposed by the current leadership of the country. He hoped that joint working of Asim Saleem Bajwa, a retired high ranking officer from military, and Senator Shibli Faraz, an energetic leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would tackle the affairs of the information ministry in a befitting manner.

He lauded the efforts of Lt. General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa for playing vibrant role for Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

About choosing name of leader of the House in senate, he said workers of PTI, would be happy to see Shibli Faraz on discharging duties for information ministry.

He was of the view that highlighting the narratives of the incumbent government working under the dynamic vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was need of the hour.