Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 02:12 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for introducing digital voting, virtual session to run parliamentary affairs

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said introducing digital voting and conducting virtual session of the parliament through modern technology would help run parliamentary affairs smoothly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said introducing digital voting and conducting virtual session of the parliament through modern technology would help run parliamentary affairs smoothly.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said virtual session of the parliament could be arranged for discussing important affairs and day to day challenges confronted by the nation.

The minister said Pakistan would have to follow modern techniques to progress in future.

To a question about echo of removing 18th Amendment, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, the ruling party had found lacunas in the 18th Amendment .

He added that there was dire need to review the matter for rule of law. The minister said after 18th Amendment, the provincial governments were responsible to handle health and education sector.

But, unfortunately both the important sectors of any country could not produce due results.

About approaching the political parties particularly opposition, he said, they were trying to pursue Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, to come forward and bring suggestions for proper drafting so that Amendment rules could be redefined to benefit masses.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government had adopted a similar practice before amending National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, he said.

To another question regarding changes in information ministry, he said both Shibli Faraz and Gen. (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa are competent and belonged to an intellectual background who would run the ministry affairs properly.

