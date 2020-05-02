- Home
Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Terms Virtual Session Of Parliament As Need Of Hour
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan's political parties are harming themselves and the people by opposing the use of technology.
The virtual session of parliament is the need of hour, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.
Public representatives must play their role in the decision-making process in this difficult time, Fawad Chaudhry said.
Soon after the situation returns to normal, parliament session can be held in the building, Fawad said.