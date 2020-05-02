Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain terms virtual session of Parliament as need of hour

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said Pakistan's political parties are harming themselves and the people by opposing the use of technology

The virtual session of parliament is the need of hour, Fawad Chaudhry said in a tweet.

Public representatives must play their role in the decision-making process in this difficult time, Fawad Chaudhry said.

Soon after the situation returns to normal, parliament session can be held in the building, Fawad said.