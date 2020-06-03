UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister For Science And Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Re-emphasizes Avoiding Direct Sessions Of Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:11 PM

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain one again advised of conducting virtual session of the Parliament instead of direct, considering the risks of spreading coronavirus among more members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain one again advised of conducting virtual session of the Parliament instead of direct, considering the risks of spreading coronavirus among more members.

In a statement on Wednesday, the federal minister said results of the direct sessions of Parliament are coming out.

Several Members of Parliament have become victims of coronavirus after the live session.

He said , in a week, coronavirus took the lives of four members of the assembly, including a provincial minister.

Around 18 members of the assembly infected with coronavirus are still fighting this deadly virus for their lives, Fawad said.

"We should follow the preventive measures to stay safe from this virus," he said.

